It happened about 8:26 p.m. in the 5300 block of E. Rosedale Street.

A woman was shot several times in the stomach Saturday night at a convenience store in Fort Worth, police said.

It happened about 8:26 p.m. in the 5300 block of E. Rosedale Street.

The woman is in stable condition, police said.

Police did not have any suspect information at the time.