A 45-year-old man is expected to survive after he was shot Saturday night, Arlington police said.

Police said they believe the shooting may be related to a call officers responded to on the 400 block of Truman Street on Saturday, where they found several shell casings in the street in front of a home.

A short time after officers responded, the 45-year-old man showed up to a local hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. They believe his wound was related to the earlier shooting.

He was taken to a Dallas hospital via helicopter, where he underwent surgery. He is expected to survive, according to officials.

Police said they do not have any suspect information available and are investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. WFAA will update it as more information becomes available.

