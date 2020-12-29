Investigation underway after 32-year-old man shot and killed in Dallas

Detectives said the motive in the deadly shooting remains unknown.

An investigation is underway after a 32-year-old man was shot and killed Monday night in Dallas.

Authorities responded to the scene around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of South Boulevard and S. Malcolm X Boulevard.

When they arrived, they found Issac Norah Mozeke who had been shot. He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries, officials said.

Dallas police ask anyone with information to contact Det. Derick Chaney at 214-671-3650 or via email at derick.chaney@dallasdcityhall.com. Please refer to case No. 231657-2020.