1 woman dead, 1 in critical condition following Dallas shooting, police say

One woman is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting Monday night near Kiest Park in Dallas, police say.
Police responded to the shooting around 7:30 p.m., where they found one woman dead from gunshot wounds and another woman in critical condition suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman in critical condition was taken to a local hospital, police say.
Police are still investigating.
