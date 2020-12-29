x
1 woman dead, 1 in critical condition following Dallas shooting, police say

Police responded to the shooting around 7:30 p.m., where they found one woman dead from gunshot wounds and another woman in critical condition.
One woman is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting Monday night near Kiest Park in Dallas, police say. 

Police responded to the shooting around 7:30 p.m., where they found one woman dead from gunshot wounds and another woman in critical condition suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman in critical condition was taken to a local hospital, police say.

Police are still investigating.

