18-year-old fatally shot on Dallas front porch, police say

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Rawleigh Williams at 469-934-5737 or r.williams@dallascityhall.com and refer to case No. 230955-2020.

An 18-year-old man died after he was shot Sunday night in Dallas, police said.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m., according to police. Davis Trujillo was on his front porch on the 1200 block of North Street at the time.

First responders took him to a local hospital for treatment, but he died from his injuries.

Police said they do not know who shot him or what their motive could have been and are asking for the public's help in the case as the investigation continues.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Rawleigh Williams at 469-934-5737 or r.williams@dallascityhall.com and refer to case No. 230955-2020.