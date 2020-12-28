Dallas police searching for critically missing 72-year-old woman

x
Police are asking anyone with any information to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (214) 671-4268.
Credit: Dallas police
Photo of Delores McKittrick

Dallas police are asking for the public's help in the search for a critically missing 72-year-old woman.

Delores McKittrick was last seen Sunday around 4 p.m. walking on the 3400 block of Wendelkin Street, police said. She was wearing a short-sleeved gray pajama set with pink and green flowers at the time. 

She is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds, according to police. McKittrick has gray hair and brown eyes.

Police believe she may be a danger to herself.

Police are asking anyone with any information to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (214) 671-4268.