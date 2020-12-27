Man faces intoxication manslaughter charge after deadly crash in Arlington

Authorities said a person who was attempting to take off his seatbelt to get out of a disabled vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

A man in his 40s was arrested Sunday after Arlington police said he crashed into another vehicle and caused that driver to die.

According to police, the crash occurred around 2 a.m. in the 200 block of S. State Highway 360.

Officials said a vehicle with two people were involved in a crash that resulted in their vehicle becoming disabled while on the highway.

Investigators said the driver was trying to remove his seatbelt in order to get out of the disabled vehicle. But that's when a second car with three people inside, was traveling southbound, and struck the disabled vehicle.

The driver who was attempting to take off his seatbelt to get out of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name has not been released, pending next of kin.

The other driver who crashed into the disabled vehicle was arrested on an intoxication manslaughter charge. Authorities have not publicly identified him as of 2:30 p.m. Sunday.