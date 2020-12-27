COVID-19 updates: Dallas County reports a three-day total of 6,144 new cases

Health officials said this includes data from Thursday, Friday, and Saturday that was not previously reported due to the holidays.

Dallas County health officials reported 6,144 new cases Sunday afternoon, 5,480 are confirmed cases and 664 are probable.

Over the past month, there have been 4,955 school-aged children who have tested positive for coronavirus. County officials also confirmed that 21 school nurses have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since March.

Dallas County has also reported active outbreaks and long-term care facilities and homeless shelters. Health officials said there are currently 100 active long-term care facility outbreaks.

In addition to the new cases, 11 more people have died from the coronavirus. According to county officials, all of the patients had underlying health conditions. They ranged from being in their 40s to 80s.

Tarrant County reports 18 new deaths, more than 2,000 cases

Tarrant County health officials reported 18 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 2,217 cases Sunday afternoon.

Health officials had not reported new COVID-19 data since Wednesday due to the holidays.

The latest victims who died ranged from people in their 40s to 90s. Officials said all but two of the patients had underlying health conditions.

There have been 1,407 confirmed deaths since tracking began in March.

The county's dashboard shows 1,168 patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, which is the same amount that was reported Wednesday.

So far, more than 135,000 residents have tested positive for coronavirus since the county's first case was confirmed in March.

Texas coronavirus hospitalizations fall but remain near peak

Coronavirus hospitalizations in Texas fell Saturday but continued to hover near their summer peak, as health officials reported more than 2,500 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths.

The state health department reports there are 10,773 patients hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

That's a decrease of nearly 100 from Friday when hospitalizations hit their highest number since July.

Health officials have warned that holiday gatherings and travel are likely to further spread the virus. Texas Department of State Health Services data shows intensive care units in several parts of Texas are nearly full.

