28-year-old man dies nearly one month after being shot, Dallas police say

Mark Albert Mitchell Martin was shot on Nov. 18 in Dallas. He died from his injuries on Dec. 13.

A 28-year-old man who was shot about a month ago in Dallas has died from his injuries, authorities said.

Dallas police said Mark Albert Mitchell Martin died on Dec. 13 from the injuries he suffered when he was shot on Nov. 18. The shooting took place near the 2700 block of Cedar Springs Road.

Police say a suspect in the shooting, 25-year-old Isaac Matthew David Aguirre, was arrested and originally faced a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On Tuesday, police announced that charge had been upgraded to murder.