Crime

30-year-old woman hit by gunfire while in her apartment, Dallas police say

She was stable when first responders took her to a local hospital for treatment, police said.
DALLAS — A 30-year-old woman was hurt in a shooting overnight Monday in Dallas, police said. 

The shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. near her apartment on the 8900 block of Senate Street. 

According to police, a gunshot went through the wall of her apartment and hit her. 

She was stable when first responders took her to a local hospital for treatment, police said. 

Officials did not provide any additional information. 

