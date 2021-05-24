30-year-old woman hit by gunfire while in her apartment, Dallas police say

DALLAS — A 30-year-old woman was hurt in a shooting overnight Monday in Dallas, police said.
The shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. near her apartment on the 8900 block of Senate Street.
According to police, a gunshot went through the wall of her apartment and hit her.
She was stable when first responders took her to a local hospital for treatment, police said.
Officials did not provide any additional information.
