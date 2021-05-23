x
3 teens critically injured in Saturday night shooting, Dallas police say

One of the victims was able to tell a detective who shot the three teens, police said.
Credit: WFAA

DALLAS — Three teens were critically injured in a Saturday night shooting in Dallas, police said.

The shooting happened around 9:35 p.m. on the 13900 block of Skyfrost Drive. 

When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old and two 19-year-olds had been shot. All three were taken to local hospitals in critical condition, according to police. 

One of the victims was able to tell a detective who shot the three teens, police said, but officials did not provide any additional information. 

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

