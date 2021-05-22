Dallas police investigate 3 separate violent crimes that left 2 men dead, 1 injured

Authorities are investigating a road rage incident, a stabbing, and an apartment shooting that occurred overnight across Dallas.

Dallas police are investigating three separate violent crimes that left two people dead and one person injured, according to officials.

Authorities said the first incident was a road rage shooting that occurred around 11:15 p.m. Friday at the 2200 block of Main Street.

According to Dallas police, a 24-year-old man was involved in a car accident with a 25-year-old man identified as Bryson Sheffield. Officials said the two men got into an argument after the crash and that's when Sheffield shot the other man.

The 24-year-old man was transported to the hospital for his injuries. Police said Sheffield faces a charge of aggravated assault in connection with the shooting.

Authorities said the second incident occurred around 12:05 a.m. Saturday at 1826 McBroom Street in Dallas.

Dallas police officers said when they arrived at the scene they found 56-year-old Wendell Earl Jeffrey in the street with stab wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported him to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to the authorities, the suspect, a 52-year-old man, was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound, but he is expected to survive. Once he is released from the hospital he will be charged with murder, officials said.

Dallas police said they are still looking for the suspect in the third overnight incident. According to authorities, 25-year-old Dionzhe Terrell Wiseman was shot and killed around 12:30 a.m. Saturday at the Casa Luna Apartments located near 8551 La Prada Drive.

Officers who responded to the scene said they found Wiseman on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Dallas police said the motive in the shooting is under investigation and no suspects have been identified at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Det. Boz Rojas at 214-681-1786 or via email at boz.rojas@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case No. 089205-2021.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. They can be reached anytime at 214-373-8477.