27-year-old man in critical condition after shooting outside Dallas nightclub, police say

The shooting happened after a fight in a parking lot outside the club, police said.

A 27-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot during a fight outside a Dallas nightclub overnight Sunday, police said.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in a parking lot of the club near the intersection of Elm and Crowdus Streets.

The victim got into a fight with another man in the parking lot before the shooter pulled out a gun and shot him multiple times, according to police.

First responders took him to a local hospital in critical condition for treatment, police said.