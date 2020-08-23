x
24-year-old woman arrested after man dies in crash, Dallas police say

The woman was arrested on a charge of intoxication manslaughter.
A 24-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to the death of a 37-year-old man, Dallas police said. 

Police allege Latricia Bonner was driving a Ford Fusion while intoxicated on Friday night when she hit Chike Onu-Wogu's Toyota Camry around 9:30 p.m.  

The crash happened at the intersection of the 4000 block of the eastbound President George Bush Turnpike service road and the 19100 block of Midway Road.

Both Bonner and Onu-Wogu were taken to a local hospital, where Onu-Wogu was pronounced dead, police said. 

Bonner was arrested on a charge of intoxication manslaughter.

