Officials say crews are currently on the scene assisting with the search and rescue in the Corpus Christi Bay waters.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — * UPDATE: Coast Guard representative, Corpus Christi Port Authority representative, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality representative, Orion representative, and Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales are scheduled to hold a press conference regarding the search and response efforts of the dredging vessel Waymon L Boyd fire on Saturday, August 22 at 3 p.m.

The United States Coast Guard has confirmed that the bodies of two missing crew members from the Waymon L. Boyd vessel were recovered Saturday morning.

Officials say the bodies of the crew members were recovered at approximately 2 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on August 22.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, two crew members remain missing and they are continuing the search in the Corpus Christi Bay waters.

"A Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Station Port Aransas 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew are currently on scene searching. The Port Police Department Marine Unit is also on scene assisting," said officials.

Authorities say the fire onboard the dredging vessel, Waymon L. Boyd, was extinguished at approximately 10 p.m. Friday night, after the large vessel broke apart and sunk.

"Approximately, 6,000 feet of absorbent boom has been placed around the vessel. Another 4,000 feet of absorbent boom is available if needed. Air quality testing by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is ongoing," stated officials.

The Coast Guard Captain of the Port of Corpus Christi closed the Inner Harbor from the Chemical Turning Basin to the Viola Turning Basin, officials say.

“We greatly appreciate the efforts of the U.S. Coast Guard and other responders in their efforts to recover our missing crewmen," said Mark Stauffer, CEO, Orion Marine Group. "Our focus is on supporting our employees and their families during this difficult time and our thoughts and prayers are with them and all the first responders. We continue to work alongside the U.S. Coast Guard, the Port of Corpus Christi Authority, TCEQ, and the other agencies to assist in the recovery of our personnel and the wider investigation into this incident.”

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the impacted crewmen and their families," said Sean Strawbridge, CEO, Port of Corpus Christi.

"A full investigation is underway; however, search and rescue efforts are our first priority. It will not be clear for some time the cause of this accident, and any definitive statements to the contrary would be premature. We will continue to provide updates as the situation progresses."