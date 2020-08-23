Apartment intruder shot and killed, Dallas police say

A man died overnight Sunday when he was shot inside another person's apartment, Dallas police said.
The incident happened sometime before 1:15 a.m. on the 8300 block of Park Lane.
A man had tried to get into another person's apartment at the Villas Del Solamar without their consent, police said. That person tried to stop them from getting inside, but wasn't able to do so. They then shot the intruder.
Police say he died at the scene from the gunshot wound, but did not provide any additional information.