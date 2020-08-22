Investigation underway after 2 women shot in Deep Ellum, police say

An investigation is underway after two women were shot early Saturday morning in Deep Ellum, officials said.
Dallas police responded to the scene around 1 a.m. at the 2700 block of Main Street.
A woman said she and the other victim were sitting outside at a table when shots were fired several yards away, according to authorities.
Authorities said both women were transported to the hospital. As of 12:45 p.m. Saturday, police said they did not have an update on the victims’ conditions.
Detectives also said there is no motive or suspect information at this time.