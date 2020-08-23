Apartment building under construction engulfed in flames and destroyed, Dallas officials say

By the time crews arrived, the entire two-story building was "completely engulfed in flames," officials said.

A vacant apartment building that was under construction was destroyed in a fire on Saturday night, Dallas fire officials said. No one was injured in the incident.

Crews responded to the fire around 9:15 p.m. at the intersection of North Lancaster Avenue and East 5th Street.

By the time they arrived, the entire two-story building was "completely engulfed in flames," officials said. The building had been under construction and officials believe the fire grew quickly since the building was made up of mostly wooden studs.

A second alarm went out for more crews to join the initial team to keep the fire from spreading, with about 40 to 45 firefighters in all working on the building. They were able to declare the fire extinguished in just over an hour, according to officials.