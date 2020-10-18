24-year-old Garland man shot and killed in Richardson parking lot, police say

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Richardson police at 972-744-4800.

A 24-year-old man was shot and killed early Saturday, Richardson police said.

The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. in a parking lot on the 1600 block of East Belt Line Road.

Eric Vizcarra Reyes of Garland was shot by someone during an altercation, witnesses told police. He had died by the time police arrived at the scene.

Two men drove away from the scene in a white Dodge Charger, and police believe the man in the passenger seat was the shooter.

He was described as a Hispanic man who was about 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall with a heavy build. He was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans at the time and has a short, fade-style haircut, according to police.

Police said they believe the driver of the car was a man with a thin build who is around 25 to 30 years old.

The car may have been between a 2006 to 2009 model, police said.