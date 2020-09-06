2 teens, father dead in apparent murder-suicide in Mesquite, police say

Police responded about 10:25 p.m. to the 1300 block of Bradford Place for a shooting call.

Two teen girls and their father are dead after an apparent murder-suicide at a home in Mesquite Monday night, police said.

Police responded about 10:25 p.m. to the 1300 block of Bradford Place for a shooting call. Officers found 63-year-old Raymond Haydel inside the residence with a gunshot wound to the head.

Officers also found the 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl, who both had multiple gunshot wounds. They were dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators believe that Haydel shot both of them before turning the weapon on himself.

No other names have been released.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else.