Dallas police oversight board to meet for first time since March

The Dallas Community Police Oversight Board will meet for the first time Tuesday since March.

The board meets virtually at 5 p.m.

Such meetings were postponed due to the pandemic months ago.

The board gives people in Dallas the opportunity to share feedback and complaints for the Dallas Police Department.

The office of community oversight goes through the complaints. The group also offers suggestions on police policies.

Board chairman Jesuorobo Enobakhare Jr. said the group's purpose is more important than ever.

Protesters have taken to the streets across the country for more than a week calling for police reform in the wake of the death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

"You have to have a vehicle that allows for the community to provide feedback in a very safe manner and this allows that," Enobakhare said. "This provides a safe space where you don’t feel intimidated, where they can be really transparent and honest and really tell us how they feel about things."

The oversight office has received more than 150 complaints over the police response to protesters on the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge. More than 600 people were detained and were told they would face a misdemeanor charge of obstructing a roadway.

The Dallas police chief later said the department would not be filing those criminal charges against the protesters.

The oversight board will discuss policy changes and will provide case updates on the investigation into the death of Diamond Ross.

Click here to see how to join the meeting, which will also be streamed at dallascityhall.com.