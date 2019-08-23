FORT WORTH, Texas — Police responded to a shooting in the 3500 block of Pecos Street just before midnight Thursday.

Two men were standing outside in the yard talking when a vehicle drove by and opened fire.

One victim was shot in the leg, the other was pierced in the hand and shoulder, according to police. Both victims sustained non-life threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say no one is in custody at this time. Witnesses inside the house say they didn't recognize the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

