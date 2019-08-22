GARLAND, Texas — This story has been updated throughout

A suspect in a possible road rage shooting that left one dead has been released after talking with investigators, Garland police say.

Authorities were searching for the suspect after 33-year-old Francisco Javier Pasillas was fatally wounded Thursday afternoon in shooting around the 1300 block of Northwest Highway between Centerville and Saturn roads.

The suspect later walked into the Garland Police Department and talked with detectives.

Thursday night, police said the suspect was released and no charges were filed.

Police said they believe Pasillas and the suspect were involved in a dispute while traveling on Centerville Road.

At one point, someone from inside a truck shot at Pasillas and his wife at the intersection of Northwest Highway, authorities said.

Pasillas was struck several times and transported to a local hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

Pasillas' brother-in-law, Fernando Espinoza, says he's felt every emotion as he struggles with the thought that "Francisco" is no longer alive.

"I can't explain it," he said. "What goes through your mind to do something like that?"

Francisco Javier Pasillas

GoFundMe

Pasillas had a wife and two kids. Espinoza told WFAA that his wife may not have been physically injured during the shooting, but she's still in pain.

"All of his blood was on her shirt," he said. "Obviously, she was the most hurt, and she has to come home and explain to her son and daughter that their dad is gone."

Garland police told WFAA that the driver of the other vehicle is still considered a suspect despite his release. His name has not been publicly released.

The Pasillas family has organized a GoFundMe page to help the family pay for funeral expenses.

Person shot Thursday afternoon near a highway in Garland, police say.

WFAA

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More local WFAA coverage: