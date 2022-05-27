Two dead, one injured in shooting at apartment complex, Dallas police say

Dallas police said officers responded to the area, which is within city limits but lies in Denton County, and found two men dead.

DALLAS — Two men were found dead and another was hospitalized after a shooting in far northwest Dallas on Friday morning, police said.

Dallas police said officers responded around 7:30 a.m. Friday to a "call for service" at the Timbers Apartments in the 3500 block of Timberglen Road.

Police said they found a male victim in a breezeway dead from a gunshot wound. Officers then found two more shooting victims inside an apartment, according to police.

One of the victims found inside a unit died at the scene, police said. The other was transported to a hospital and is currently stable.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Information on any possible suspects was not immediately provided as the investigation continues.

The crime scene was within Dallas city limits, but lies within Denton County, north of President George Bush Turnpike.

Dallas city councilwoman Cara Mendelsohn, who represents District 12 where this incident occurred, tweeted about the incident Friday morning, saying it was a shooting.

"Shooting in #D12 this am. At least 2 men dead, 3rd in critical condition. Apts are on border w/Carrollton in @DentonCountyTX. Something has gone very wrong with our society and we need to figure it out & course correct asap," she tweeted.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call police at 214-671-3608.