These are the actions DFW school districts, police are taking in response to Uvalde school shooting

There are no known threats to any of the districts. Many emphasized that the extra measures were added out caution.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — People across the U.S. are beginning to process the deadly mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, from Tuesday morning.

Officials have confirmed that at least 21 people - 19 students and 2 teachers - were killed at Robb Elementary School before police killed a suspect. They say all of the victims were in the same classroom that the 18-year-old barricaded himself in.

Schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are adding extra security measures to end their academic year safely.

It's important to note that there are no known threats to any of these districts. Many of them clarified that the extra steps are being added out an abundance of caution.

Cedar Hill ISD

The school district released a statement Tuesday evening saying that there will be extra security on Wednesday and Thursday. Their virtual Year in Review meeting has also been postponed from Tuesday night.

An announcement on social media says CHISD holds regular emergency response drills and monthly Campus Incident Response Team trainings to prepare for emergencies.

📢In light of the school shooting in Uvalde, tonight's CHISD Year in Review virtual meeting has been postponed. Please read the statement below from CHISD Leadership. #uvalde Posted by Cedar Hill Independent School District on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Celina ISD

Celina police chief John Cullison posted on social media that he's assigned extra patrol officers at Celina ISD campuses.

"Our police will work with the school district to maintain a strong presence around our students and faculty and staff throughout the district. Their safety and your comfort and confidence is our highest priority in the wake of this tragedy and always."

Good morning, Celina— First let me say, my heart is broken for the people of Uvalde—especially those who have lost... Posted by Celina Police Department on Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Colleyville-area school districts

GCISD shared that officers from the Grapevine and Euless departments will also increase patrol around their campuses for the rest of the academic year.

Colleyville police are also reminding residents to report anything suspicious.

"Everyone in our community is our best eyes and ears when the Police can't be everywhere, so please: If you see something, say something.

As we mourn the loss of innocent lives in Uvalde today, your Colleyville Police Department reflects on how we can help... Posted by Colleyville Police Department on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Dallas ISD

DISD released a statement with a note on additional patrol from Dallas police. Mental Health Services will also be available to help students and staff process the Uvalde shooting.

"The tragedy at Uvalde, along with all other school shootings, is difficult to process—there is nothing about this that makes sense. Yet, Texans are resilient, strong, and always better when joining together to support each other and impact change."

Dallas ISD is saddened beyond words and heartbroken for the loss of innocent lives, as we join every community across... Posted by Dallas ISD on Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Denton-area school districts

The Denton Police Department shared that schools in their area can expect extra police presence for the last few days of the school year.

They say the Student Resource Officers will stay on campuses along with additional officers.

"Tonight as we more for Uvalde, Texas, and every life forever changed, we know our residents are struggling to feel safe," the department wrote. "Any time a senseless act of violence occurs, it has a widespread impact and invokes feelings of grief, confusion, and fear."

Tonight as we mourn for Uvalde, Texas, and every life forever changed, we know our residents are struggling to feel... Posted by City of Denton Police Department on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Garland ISD

In light of the Uvalde shooting, Garland ISD says there will be extra police presence across the district.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and community of Uvalde CISD.🖤 Garland ISD will have increased police... Posted by Garland ISD on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Grand Prairie ISD

GPISD says there will be extra police at all of their elementary and secondary schools during the last two days of the year. The district emphasizes that the increased presence is out of precaution.

Our hearts are with the families and community of Uvalde, Texas. As a precaution, there will be an increased police... Posted by Grand Prairie ISD on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

H-E-B ISD

The Hurst-Euless-Bedford Independent School District there will be extra police patrol around their campuses for the rest of the week.

"Necessary precautions will be taken" during graduation ceremonies.

Irving ISD

The Irving ISD Superintendent released a statement about the Uvalde shooting online.

Magda Hernandez said there will be extra district patrol officers and staff watching over campuses before students arrive and after they're dismissed.

She also says teachers have resources and parents should get a email with additional resources. The district's Employee Wellness and Support staff will be available to work with staff and provide more support.

Keller ISD

KISD posted on social media that they will have additional presence from police patrol and security during their last two days of the school year.

"All of Keller ISD is heartbroken by today’s tragic events in Uvalde. School should be a safe place, and it's devastating when that safety is threatened by acts of violence."

All of Keller ISD is heartbroken by today’s tragic events in Uvalde. School should be a safe place, and it’s devastating... Posted by Keller Independent School District on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Mansfield ISD

MISD will be getting extra protection from the Mansfield Police Department, according to their post on social media.

In light of yesterday’s horrific tragedy, your Mansfield PD will be close patrolling the Mansfield ISD schools today and tomorrow. Please continue to pray for the City of Uvalde. 🙏🏻 Posted by Mansfield Police Department on Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Saginaw-area school districts

The Saginaw Police Department says they will have extra officers "in and around" campuses in their area.

They also mentioned that there are no known threats to any of the schools