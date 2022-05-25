These are the actions DFW school districts, police are taking in response to Uvalde school shooting

DALLAS — People across the U.S. are beginning to process the deadly mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, from Tuesday morning.
Officials have confirmed that at least 21 people - 19 students and 2 teachers - were killed at Robb Elementary School before police killed a suspect. They say all of the victims were in the same classroom that the 18-year-old barricaded himself in.
Schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are adding extra security measures to end their academic year safely.
It's important to note that there are no known threats to any of these districts. Many of them clarified that the extra steps are being added out an abundance of caution.
Cedar Hill ISD
The school district released a statement Tuesday evening saying that there will be extra security on Wednesday and Thursday. Their virtual Year in Review meeting has also been postponed from Tuesday night.
An announcement on social media says CHISD holds regular emergency response drills and monthly Campus Incident Response Team trainings to prepare for emergencies.
Celina ISD
Celina police chief John Cullison posted on social media that he's assigned extra patrol officers at Celina ISD campuses.
"Our police will work with the school district to maintain a strong presence around our students and faculty and staff throughout the district. Their safety and your comfort and confidence is our highest priority in the wake of this tragedy and always."
Colleyville-area school districts
The Colleyville Police Department says they'll have more officers present at all campuses in the Grapevine-Colleyville and Keller school districts.
GCISD shared that officers from the Grapevine and Euless departments will also increase patrol around their campuses for the rest of the academic year.
Colleyville police are also reminding residents to report anything suspicious.
"Everyone in our community is our best eyes and ears when the Police can't be everywhere, so please: If you see something, say something.
Dallas ISD
DISD released a statement with a note on additional patrol from Dallas police. Mental Health Services will also be available to help students and staff process the Uvalde shooting.
"The tragedy at Uvalde, along with all other school shootings, is difficult to process—there is nothing about this that makes sense. Yet, Texans are resilient, strong, and always better when joining together to support each other and impact change."
Denton-area school districts
The Denton Police Department shared that schools in their area can expect extra police presence for the last few days of the school year.
They say the Student Resource Officers will stay on campuses along with additional officers.
"Tonight as we more for Uvalde, Texas, and every life forever changed, we know our residents are struggling to feel safe," the department wrote. "Any time a senseless act of violence occurs, it has a widespread impact and invokes feelings of grief, confusion, and fear."
Garland ISD
In light of the Uvalde shooting, Garland ISD says there will be extra police presence across the district.
Grand Prairie ISD
GPISD says there will be extra police at all of their elementary and secondary schools during the last two days of the year. The district emphasizes that the increased presence is out of precaution.
H-E-B ISD
The Hurst-Euless-Bedford Independent School District there will be extra police patrol around their campuses for the rest of the week.
"Necessary precautions will be taken" during graduation ceremonies.
Irving ISD
The Irving ISD Superintendent released a statement about the Uvalde shooting online.
Magda Hernandez said there will be extra district patrol officers and staff watching over campuses before students arrive and after they're dismissed.
She also says teachers have resources and parents should get a email with additional resources. The district's Employee Wellness and Support staff will be available to work with staff and provide more support.
Keller ISD
KISD posted on social media that they will have additional presence from police patrol and security during their last two days of the school year.
"All of Keller ISD is heartbroken by today’s tragic events in Uvalde. School should be a safe place, and it's devastating when that safety is threatened by acts of violence."
Mansfield ISD
MISD will be getting extra protection from the Mansfield Police Department, according to their post on social media.
Saginaw-area school districts
The Saginaw Police Department says they will have extra officers "in and around" campuses in their area.
They also mentioned that there are no known threats to any of the schools