Numerous DFW cities land on US Census list of largest population increases in nation

Fort Worth, Frisco, Denton and McKinney were all among the largest numeric gainers in population from 2020 to 2021, a U.S. Census Bureau study showed.

TEXAS, USA — In a U.S. Census Bureau study released Thursday, numerous cities in the DFW area were listed among the largest population gainers in the nation.

According to the study, San Antonio gained the most people (+13,626) from 2020 to 2021, but DFW's Fort Worth, Frisco, Denton and McKinney were all among the top 15.

Here is a look at where they came in:

Fort Worth, Texas (+12,916): No. 3

Frisco, Texas (+7,933): No. 9

Denton, Texas (+5,844): No. 14

McKinney, Texas (+5,568): No. 15

In terms of percentage growth, Rockwall County was named the nation's fastest-growing county, increasing by 6.5% between July 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021, according to the study. Other Texas counties named in the study were Chambers County and Fort Bend County in the Houston area, and Hays County and Comal County in Central Texas.

Dallas, which was listed as the 9th-most populous city in the nation in 2019 (1,288,457), actually lost 14,777 residents between 2020 and 2021, according to the study.