2 Dallas men arrested, face capital murder charges in connection to July fatal shooting

Grand Prairie police said one man was arrested in August and the second was arrested Thursday. William Oliver was shot and killed July 23.

Two men have been arrested and face capital murder charges in the death of William Oliver, Grand Prairie police say.

Keinoen Mondy, 19, was arrested Aug. 4 and Mikeal Jackson, 20 was arrested Thursday, officials said. Both men are from Dallas.

Oliver was killed in a shooting on July 23 in Grand Prairie.

Grand Prairie police say they worked with the U.S. Marshal Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force to make the arrests.

The Tarrant County District Attorney's Office will handle the cases, police said.