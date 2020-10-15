Aubrey police: Estranged boyfriend arrested in shooting deaths of woman, her son

Aubrey police arrested Cory Washington, 39, after they say he called 911 to report that he killed 37-year-old April Robinson.

A Denton County man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of his girlfriend and the woman's son.

The shooting occurred around 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 9200 block of Blackstone Drive in Providence Village.

When police arrived at the scene, Washington exited the house and surrendered to officers. Authorities said Washington lived in the house with Robinson and her 18-year-old son, Donavan Fielder.

Police said they located April's body in the front yard of a neighbor’s house and Donavan's body was located inside the family’s home. Both victims had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

Washington was transported to the Denton County jail on two capital murder charges. He remains in custody in lieu of a $1 million bail.

"This is a tragic incident for the surviving family, and our team is working to ensure that the available evidence speaks for the victims," Aubrey Police Chief Charles Kreidler said in a written statement.