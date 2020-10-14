3 people arrested following chase from Garland to Mesquite

Garland police were dispatched to reports of a stolen trailer at a self-storage unit.

Three people were taken into custody following a chase from Garland to Mesquite, police said. One of the suspects shot at officers, police said. No injuries were reported.

Just before noon, Garland police were dispatched to reports of a stolen trailer at a self-storage facility at 3539 Dividend Dr. Officers found a truck pulling the trailer and attempted to stop the vehicle. A chase followed.

Two people were arrested and a third person continued running, police said. That person fired a shot at a Garland police officer, officials said.

The suspect fled into a culvert near the 6400 block of Medina Drive and Los Ros Drive. The suspect barricaded himself and eventually came out of the culvert peacefully, police said. Officers found a firearm in the culvert.