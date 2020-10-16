Former Angels employee indicted on possession, distribution of fentanyl in connection to pitcher Tyler Skaggs' death

A grand jury indicted Eric Prescott Kay on two counts, according to paperwork filed Thursday.

Eric Prescott Kay was indicted on a charge of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distributed a controlled substance and a charge of distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death and serious bodily injury.

The indictment was filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room in Southlake, Texas, on July 1, 2019.

Kay, the former Angels communications director, has been accused of supplying Skaggs with pills, including one laced with fentanyl.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner reported that Skaggs had a mixture of ethanol, fentanyl and oxycodone in his system at the time of his death.

It was later found that Skaggs would not have died if he hadn't ingested the fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas.