Two people have been arrested in connection to the death of a 3-week-old infant whose body was found in a cooler on Dec. 28, Dallas police said Friday.

Arturo Espinoza, 37, and Felicia Vasquez, 32, each face a felony charge of tampering with physical evidence. Police say they used a cooler inside their motel room to hide the body of the dead male infant. The baby has not been publicly identified.

They then allegedly did not report the death as required by law, according to police.

From left: Arturo Espinoza, 37; Felicia Vasquez, 32

Dallas County

Vasquez was arrested Thursday and is being held on $5,000 bail. Espinoza was already in jail at the time on an unrelated charge, jail records show.

He is held in lieu of $17,555 bail.

Child abuse detectives were contacted by a special investigator with Child Protective Services after the body was found, according to authorities.

Detectives say when they arrived at the motel in the 8300 block of South Lancaster in Dallas, they found the baby in the cooler.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office has not released the cause of death at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dallas police Det. Corey Foreman at 214-275-1300.

