A 47-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday night in southeast Oak Cliff, according to Dallas police.

Officers found Anthony Lee Ross shortly after 8:45 p.m. when responding to a shooting call. He had been shot multiple times in the middle of the street on the 6100 block of Concerto Lane, police said.

Crews with Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene.

Officials said detectives have learned two men had approached Ross before he was shot. They then ran away from the scene going eastbound on 6100 Singing Hills Drive.

No one was in custody for the crime as of 8 a.m. Friday, police said.

Police are asking for the public's help as they investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Derick Chaney at 214-671-3650 or at derick.chaney@dallascityhall.com.

Those with information who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers anytime at 214-373-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.

