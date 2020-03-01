FORT WORTH, Texas — Police have arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of his own daughter, Fort Worth authorities confirmed Thursday.

Around 8 p.m. Thursday, Fort Worth police arrested 72-year-old Alvie Johnson in connection with the murder.

Johnson was booked in jail on a murder charge and is being held in jail in lieu of a $150,000 bail, records show.

Authorities said at 12:30 p.m Thursday, officers received a 911 call about an SUV that had crashed through a fence near the 8300 block of Meadowbrook Drive.

The caller told police they also heard a gunshot around the same time of the car vehicle, police say.

When officers arrived at the scene of the crash they found 39-year-old Queenette Jvonne Johnson unresponsive in the driver’s seat.

Authorities say she suffered a gunshot wound to her upper body. Johnson was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to officials.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released the cause of death.

