2 arrested after boy died from severe child abuse injuries on Easter 2020

They were both his caretakers at the time of his death, Fort Worth police said Wednesday.

Two arrested have been made following the abuse of a 3-year-old who died of his injuries on Easter Sunday 2020, Fort Worth police said Wednesday.

Amari Boone was taken to the hospital on April 10, 2020 and later died on April 12, police said. Amari's grandmother told WFAA at the time that he had 10 broken fingers, two broken arms, bleeding in his brain and bruises.

Deondrick Foley faces seven felony charges of injury to a child by omission - bodily injury and Joseph Delancy faces a felony charge of injury to a child by omission-serious bodily injury.

Amari's cause of death was blunt force trauma of the head and his death was ruled a homicide, Fort Worth police said.

The Fort Worth Police Department Crimes Against Children Unit conducted an investigation into Amari’s death in conjunction with the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office.

Foley and Delancy were arrested Jan. 22.

The investigation is ongoing and charges may be upgraded at a later time, police said.

Last year, Child Protective Investigations said Amari was in the state's legal custody and was living with friends of their family.