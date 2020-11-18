19-year-old arrested in connection to death of another teen, Dallas police say

The two were fighting over a gun, according to police.

A 19-year-old man was killed overnight Monday after a confrontation over a gun, Dallas police said.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on the 1200 block of McLean Avenue.

Jose Hernandez was fighting over a gun with another man, witnesses told police.

That second man was able to go to his car and get another gun, which he then used to shoot Hernandez, according to police.

Hernandez was taken to a hospital for his injuries, where he later died, police said.