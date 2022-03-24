Haltom City honors two fallen police officers with new street signs

HALTOM CITY, Texas — The Haltom City community joined its police department Thursday to honor two of its fallen police officers.
At an unveiling ceremony hosted on Thursday morning, the 5000 block of Hadley Street in front of Haltom Middle School – where Officer Kris Hutchison had served as a school resource officer (SRO) – was formally renamed Hutchison Way. Members of both Hutchison's family and the SRO team attended the event and helped install the new signs.
Officer Hutchison passed away last year after a four-week battle against COVID-19 in the ICU. He served four years in the United States Marine Corps before entering law enforcement in 2014. Over the course of his career, he worked in the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, the Kennedale Police Department and the Haltom City Police Department, the last of which he spent five years serving.
The new address for Haltom Middle School is now 5001 Hutchison Way.
The department also on Thursday installed new street signs dedicated to late officer Gary Hires, who was shot and killed in 1993. He served the Haltom City Police Department for 19 years.
The signs in the 5000 block of Hires Lane were replaced by new ones featuring a HCPD badge with Hires' badge number in remembrance of his service and sacrifice to Haltom City. Hires' family was in attendance at the Thursday ceremony, and his son helped install the sign, according from the Haltom City Police Department.