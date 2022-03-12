2-year-old hospitalized after falling into backyard fire pit in Haltom City, officials say

The child was flown by helicopter to Parkland Hospital in Dallas.

HALTOM CITY, Texas — A 2-year-old child has been hospitalized after falling into a backyard fire pit in Haltom City Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The Haltom City Fire Department said they responded to the 2300 block of Field Street around 4:15 p.m. in regards to a burn victim.

According to the department, firefighters found the child with "serious burns." The child was treated and then flown by helicopter to Parkland Hospital in Dallas, officials said.