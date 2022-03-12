2-year-old hospitalized after falling into backyard fire pit in Haltom City, officials say

HALTOM CITY, Texas — A 2-year-old child has been hospitalized after falling into a backyard fire pit in Haltom City Saturday afternoon, officials said.
The Haltom City Fire Department said they responded to the 2300 block of Field Street around 4:15 p.m. in regards to a burn victim.
According to the department, firefighters found the child with "serious burns." The child was treated and then flown by helicopter to Parkland Hospital in Dallas, officials said.
Further information was not immediately released as the department continues to investigate what happened.