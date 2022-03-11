Crews respond to fire at high-rise apartment building in downtown Dallas

Dallas Fire-Rescue said crews responded just after 6:30 p.m. to a reported fire at 1222 Commerce Street in the downtown area.

DALLAS — Dallas Fire-Rescue crews responded to reports of heavy smoke and flames coming from a high-rise apartment building in the downtown area Friday evening.

The department said crews responded just after 6:30 p.m. to a fire at the Manor House apartments at 1222 Commerce Street.

According to the department, multiple 911 calls reported black smoke and flames coming from the building.

The department said arriving crews found black smoke coming from the top floor of the 25-story building. Firefighters found flames coming from a community room and were able to put out the fire within an hour, according to the department.

There were no injuries reported.

"The quick actions of firefighters limited the damage to the room of origin, and no residences were impacted," the department said in a statement.