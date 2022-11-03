Family pleading for help after Fort Worth woman killed, husband injured in hit-and-run crash

Linda Miller, 74, was killed in a crash on westbound Interstate 20, near Hemphill Road, and her husband, 79-year-old Clarence Miller, was critically injured.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The family and friends of a couple involved in a horrific crash on the interstate in Fort Worth have joined police in asking for the public's help.

Linda Miller, 74, was killed in a crash on westbound Interstate 20, near Hemphill Road, and her husband, 79-year-old Clarence Miller, was critically injured.

The Millers were on the road around 8 p.m. Tuesday after attending a funeral viewing to support another grieving family. In a Tweet, Fort Worth police asked for public help locating a reckless driver possibly in a Red Dodge Charger.

The victims attended Greater Friendship Church in Fort Worth, where not just the pastor is looking for justice, but so are family members.

The victim's daughter shared photos that obviously depict a much happier time for their parents who loved being surrounded by children and grandchildren. But now they're family is grieving after a tragic loss.

"My mom was ripped from me," Linnette Rogers said. "She was taken from me."

The grieving daughter fought back tears talking about losing her mother.

Although they spoke on the phone every single day, Linnette knew that Linda was also taking time to be mother to other people, especially people who did not have a mom of their own.

"She's going to be irreplaceable," Linnette Rogers said. "She is an angel. God's an angel not just for me but share my mom with everyone. Mom went to people who have lost their mom. She was a godmother, even to a five-year-old. He loved her so much."

Rogers is now focusing on her dad's recovery to get him back to health.

"He's recovering, trying to recover that he was in serious, critical condition with a lot of broken bones. And so, we're just it's going to be a long road ahead," Rogers said.

Rogers pleaded for anyone to come forward with information about the suspected vehicle.

"Please, please, please," Rogers said, "I beg you if you have any information to come forward because we must get this person off the street."

Although, like in many of their pictures taken during holidays, events, and special occasions, being around family was most important to Rogers' mom.

She made everyone in the family which includes their extended- family called friends feel special. She believed it was important to call around and check on relatives. It was important to her.

So was her job as church secretary where her smile brought smiles to many of her spiritual children, including the pastor himself.

Pastor Parish Lowery lost his birth mother years ago. It's no guess who helped fill that gap. Linda Miller always made everyone feel welcomed at church with her smile.

Lowery often didn't even know why she was smiling but knew it was priceless. Even looking at her smile in photos it had more meaning than most realized.

"This could be her church smile when she's excited about what's going on in her church," Lowery said. "This could be her smile when she's thinking about her lovely family."

"That beautiful smile. She kept that smile everywhere she went," said Linnette Rogers.