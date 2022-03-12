3 Dallas officers injured in string of events that led to shooting between suspect and police, authorities say

Dallas police say the suspect rammed multiple squad cars while driving away from a traffic stop.

DALLAS — Three Dallas officers were injured during a string of events that led to a shooting between a suspect and police early Saturday morning, authorities say.

Officers located a wanted felony suspect driving a vehicle in the 9300 block of Skillman Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to police.

When officers attempted a high-risk traffic stop, the suspect began to drive away, crashing into several occupied squad cars and other parked vehicles, police say.

Three officers sitting inside their squad cars suffered non-life-threatening injuries due to these crashes, according to police.

The suspect then drove to the dead end of a parking lot inside of an apartment complex. When an officer in a marked squad car pulled in behind, the suspect opened the door to his vehicle and began firing gunshots, according to police.

The officer returned fire, police say. According to officials, no one was injured during the shootout, but the officer's vehicle was struck by the gunfire.

Police say the suspect began running and was tased by an officer and taken into custody. The suspect was transported to the hospital as a result of the tasing, officials say.