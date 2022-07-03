Fort Worth firefighters climb stairs to raise money for Afghan refugee families

Despite the wind and cold, 20 Fort Worth firefighters braved the weather for a stair climb.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Climbing stairs for a good cause.

Fort Worth firefighters braved the cold Monday morning to help raise money for Afghan refugees.

Many of these refugees are housed in the Fort Worth area.

Despite the wind and cold, 20 Fort Worth firefighters braved the weather for a stair climb.

“100 flights, 100 flights, it’s seven stories, but they’re going to raise money,” said Kristen O’Hare from the Fort Worth Fire Department.

(1/1) @FortWorthFire braved the cold temperatures this morning for a stair climbing event.



They’re raising money to help Afghan refugees.



I’ll be meeting with some of the families today. ❤️



Stay tuned @wfaa #Afghanistanrefugees pic.twitter.com/fjTWDkPmFv — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) March 7, 2022

The goal was to support Afghan refugee families.

“Many of them need necessities. They need appliances, food, clothing,” said O’Hare.

Mohammed is from one of the hundred Afghan families who now call Fort Worth home.

He asked WFAA to disguise his face, in fear of retaliation.

“Working, and the Taliban can target on you, why are you working those people,” said Mohammad.

For five years, Mohammad worked hand in hand with U.S. soldiers against the Taliban.

“It’s a very danger. They don’t like those people. They want to kill, want to hit,” said Mohammad.

Mohammad’s wife and five children managed to escape Afghanistan.

“Difficult. Everything is different here. Our culture,” said Mohammad.

The families are still trying to get on their feet.

“We are new here. We don’t have job. We need help,” said Mohammad.

And that is the goal for the firefighters. They feel lucky to give back to the Afghan families who helped U.S. soldiers.

“One of the main words we’re hearing is, very proud. humbled and honored,” said O’Hare.

The money raised will also help refugees staying in Lake Worth, Haltom City and in the Las Vegas Trail area. If you would like to donate: visit the links below.

Refugee Services of Texas (RST): Donate Here

Catholic Charities Refugee Services: Donate Here

World Relief North Texas: Donate Here