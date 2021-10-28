'We are heartbroken': Community mourning the loss of Haltom City officer who died from COVID-19

The Haltom City Police Department announced Wednesday that Officer Kris Hutchison passed away after a four-week battle against COVID in the ICU.

HALTOM CITY, Texas — Family members and the police community are mourning the loss of a Haltom City police officer who died following a long battle with COVID-19.

“Our city lost one of our very best, and we are heartbroken,” the Haltom City Police Department said in a statement.

Hutchison, also known as “Hutch,” served four years in the United States Marine Corps before entering law enforcement in 2014. He served with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, the Kennedale Police Department and nearly five years with Haltom City.

Haltom City PD says Hutch most recently served as a school resource officer and “he loved helping kids.” This past summer, he volunteered at Haltom City's Jr. fire and police camp.

Hutchison leaves behind his wife, son and daughter.

A candlelight vigil will be held in Hutchison's honor Monday, Nov. 1 at the Haltom City Veterans Memorial located at 3114 Haltom Road. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3 at Northwood Church located at 1870 Rufe Snow in Keller, TX.

The Haltom City Police Department has set up a GoFundMe account to help Hutch’s family through their loss. Click here if you would like to donate.

Hutchison is the latest in recent COVID-19 deaths among emergency responders and law enforcement throughout North Texas.