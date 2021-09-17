29-year Plano officer dies from COVID-19 complications, police say

Lt. Earnest Oldham had been with the Plano Police Department since January 1992.

PLANO, Texas — A 29-year veteran of the Plano Police Department has died after complications from COVID-19, the department announced Friday morning.

Lt. Earnest Oldham had been with the department since Jan. 27, 1992, police said. Before that, he was with Garland police since October 1987.

Police said Oldham leaves behind a wife and two teenage twins.

"Lieutenant Oldham, thank you for your dedicated service to our community. May you Rest In Peace, sir," the department said in a Facebook post.

Oldham is the latest in recent COVID-19 deaths among emergency responders throughout North Texas.

Earlier this week, officials in Denton County announced the death of Roland Asebado, who served as fire marshal and director of development and emergency services for the county.