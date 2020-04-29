Dallas small business, rent and mortgage relief programs to accept applications starting Monday

Eligible households will be able to get up to $1,500 in rent or mortgage assistance for a maximum of three months if selected.

Updated May 3 with information about the program from Dallas' chief of economic development and neighborhood services Eric Anthony Johnson.

A new Dallas mortgage and rental assistance program could launch as soon as Monday.

The program will have $6.1 million available for city residents who have lost their jobs or been furloughed due to COVID-19. It's part of measures approved last week by the Dallas City Council.

Eligible households will be able to get up to $1,500 for a maximum of three months if selected.

During a Dallas Ad Hoc COVID-19 Committee meeting Tuesday, officials walked through the steps residents would take to submit an application.

Applicants will be required to electronically upload supporting documents and go through a screening process before they can receive the funds.

Materials will be available in both English and Spanish once they go live next week.

Relief is also coming to small business owners in the form of grants and loans from the city. The Office of Economic Development in Dallas is making $5 million available to small businesses affected by the pandemic.

Eric Anthony Johnson, Dallas' chief of economic development and neighborhood services, spoke about the program Sunday, May 3:

"This is unprecedented territory, uncharted territory," Johnson said. "In the history of America, we have not faced anything like this. What we do know is that the impact on individuals, whether they are renters, mortgage holders, small business owners, they are taking a big hit.

"What we do know...is that you cannot have economic recovery without housing stability."

Businesses will be able to apply for up to $10,000 in grants and up to $50,000 in low-cost loans if they can prove they were in operation for at least six months before the pandemic hit Dallas.

Applicants also must either be low- to moderate-income microbusiness owners or businesses where a majority of the employees were low- to moderate-income workers.

That application is also slated for May, with grants and loans beginning in June.

“We want to send a message to every business owner in Dallas that we are concerned and we will put our money where our mouth is,” said Dallas Council Member Casey Thomas.

