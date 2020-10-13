The best Texas hotel sits in Dallas, travel magazine says

Based on more than 715,000 votes from Condé Nast Traveler readers, six Dallas hotels have been named the best in the state.

The votes are in and Condé Nast Traveler readers have named the top 20 hotels in Texas, with Dallas hotels taking up six spots.

Tallying up more than 715,000 reader votes based on their travel experiences, the publication ranked the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek as the No. 1 hotel in the Lone Star state, with a score more than 99.5.

And that score, along with amenities the Rosewood Mansion offers, like an “old Hollywood vibe,” crafted cocktails and meals, as well as family-friendly accommodations, were enough to propel the hotel into the No. 32 spot on Condé Nast’s 2020 Best Hotels in the World list. The only other Texas hotel to make the global list was the Archer Hotel in Austin, which took the no. 47 spot.

“The results of this year’s survey, conducted at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, are a testament to the lasting power of a meaningful travel experience,” said Jesse Ashlock, U.S. editor of Condé Nast Traveler, in a statement.