How valuable are the Dallas Mavericks? Take a spin through the Forbes NBA list

NBA franchises saw their value increase an average of 13 percent year-over-year, according to Forbes.

The Los Angeles Lakers sit atop the basketball universe after winning their 17th championship Sunday night.

Despite the team's historical success and its position in one of the world's largest media markets, the Lakers are not the most valuable NBA franchise, according to Forbes' annual rankings of the most valuable NBA franchises.

The Dallas Mavericks once again notched a spot among the Top 10 most valuable teams.

There is a correlation between winning and franchise value, and the Mavericks are set up to be a contender through the 2020s after the emergence of star guard Luka Doncic, who earned First Team All-NBA recognition this season. Doncic turned 21 in February.