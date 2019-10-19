DALLAS — Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) announced Friday that it is adding about 40 employees at its corporate headquarters in Denton and plans to remodel and possibly relocate stores in North Texas.

The international retailer and distributor is hiring employees to work in digital commerce, brand marketing, strategy and global sourcing roles at the corporate office to support Sally's retail beauty business and the Beauty Systems Group wholesale distribution beauty business, according to a news release.

Additionally, Sally noted that it is on track to open a new 500,000-square-foot automated distribution node in Denton County by March 2020. That facility is expected to create 270 jobs, the company said in the release.

Sally will also remodel about 100 stores in Dallas-Fort Worth in line with its recent concept store in Las Vegas.

Another 75 stores in the surrounding area will be remodeled or relocated depending on negotiations with landlords and market assessments. The company said that the move was part of Sally Beauty Supply's store operations transformation efforts.

“The combination of new expertise, new digital capabilities, refreshed stores and an efficient supply chain all support a great experience for our customers and will contribute to our growth,” said Aaron Alt, president of Sally Beauty Supply and chief financial officer, in a prepared statement. “We are making the investments necessary to drive the success of Sally Beauty for the long-term and North Texas is at the center of our efforts.”

The company has more than 5,000 stores and 179 franchised units with operations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the U.K., Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Germany.

