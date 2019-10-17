DALLAS — Whether you're expecting a visit from family or planning a staycation, Airbnb and other short-term rentals are increasingly popular options for some travelers – and North Texas cities have some unique options.

From a micro-cabin house tucked away in the woods to a five-bedroom house with a hot tub and pool, Airbnb has a variety of homes for residents to stay in.

Feel like glamping in a cozy cabin? Check out the most wish-listed rental in Dallas, which is in a neighborhood only 15 minutes from downtown. The rustic-wood cabin is crafted from pine felled and hand-planed in Boone, N.C., giving the microhouse a magnificent aroma and a quaint aesthetic. The house is in the owner’s own backyard, and is a charming retreat in the bustling city.

If you're looking for a larger space, take a look at Plano’s top wish-listed home. The chic resort-style house contains gold and white accents in an open living room, including a fireplace to crowd around with family. The home also boasts a gourmet kitchen and a formal dining table for big nights in.

Airbnb’s top wish-listed hosts are staying busy, especially in Dallas County.

Dallas County had more than 100,000 guest arrivals at its top wish-listed Airbnb rentals between Memorial Day and Labor Day, and the hosts of those properties took in a combined $18.5 million, according to data provided by Airbnb.

Tarrant County had more than 44,000 guest arrivals in Airbnbs on over the summer, bringing in income of $6.3 million for hosts of the most wish-listed properties. Collin County had more than 16,000 arrivals at its most popular rentals with those hosts raking in $3.3 million in income.

Further south, McClennan County, which includes Waco, had 21,043 guest arrivals at the top wish-listed spots. Hosts there brought in $2.2 million in income during summer 2019.

For a look at some of the most wish-listed properties in North Texas, click here.

