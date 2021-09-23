It ain't cheap: Here's how to save some money at the State Fair of Texas

The state fair is back! The big event is hoping to rebound from huge losses last year.

DALLAS — Big Tex is back in his wrinkle free duds. He’s going to have to be a working cowboy this year to rustle up a recovery from the 2020 state fair, which COVID-19 turned into a much less fun drive-thru event that lost a lot of revenue. Instead of making money like usual, a report shows $20,398,186 came out of Big Tex’s big pockets.

Plan your fair visit with discounts in mind

If you’re trying to protect your pocket, daily admission tickets are much less expensive Mondays through Thursdays; you can save more than 40%. On those days, adult tickets drop from $25 to $15, and children tickets fall from $18 to $10.

If you still have unused food and ride coupons from last year or any year, you can use them this year.

If you like the midway, think Tuesdays. That’s when they offer some reduced ride prices. And Thursdays are best for gluttony. That’s when you can find special food pricing at the fair.

Speaking of which, a study several years ago found the economic impact of this annual event is up to a half-billion dollars. This fair feeds the local economy.

That's a whole lot of corny dogs!

Fletcher’s Corny Dogs is one amazing example. The legendary food vendor survives—and thrives—year-round because of what happens in just 24 days at Fair Park.

The goal this year, Amber Fletcher says, “500,000 corny dogs in 24 days”.

If they sell that many at $7 each, they’ll make $3.5 Million—on corny dogs!

Fletcher comes to an obvious conclusion, “I think we’ll stick with it”. It is a remarkable business success story made possible by the State Fair of Texas.