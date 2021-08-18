Is the State Fair still happening? Yes, here's what we know about COVID protocols

Fully vaccinated people are not required to wear a mask, officials said. People who are not vaccinated are "strongly encouraged" to wear a mask.

DALLAS — Big Tex is getting ready to say "Howdy, folks!" to thousands of visitors at the State Fair of Texas. That's the plan, for now.

WFAA asked State Fair officials Tuesday what the plan is to keep guests safe as cases of COVID and hospitalizations surge in North Texas, especially at children's hospitals.

State Fair on masks

Fully vaccinated people are not required to wear a mask at the State Fair, officials said. People who are not vaccinated are "strongly encouraged" to wear a mask when warranted. Proof of vaccination will not be required.

On Tuesday, President/CEO Stephen Love of the DFW Hospital Council told WFAA that North Texas hospitals continue to experience this "very serious fourth surge throughout North Texas."

Love encouraged people to get vaccinated, wear a mask (vaccinated or not) and conduct meetings virtually for "at least the short term (30-45 days) rather than potential spreader in-person events like annual meetings or in-person events." The fair is 36 days away.

A State Fair spokesperson said that the health and safety of everyone is "always the State Fair's priority."

"The State Fair of Texas team is working hard to ensure a safe environment for everyone during the Fair this year, so when you are ready to celebrate all things Texan this fall, Big Tex will be here to welcome you back," said spokesperson Karissa Condoianis in a statement Tuesday.

One noticeable difference: Big Tex will not be wearing a face mask as he did in 2020.

"He is fully vaccinated, stands outdoors all 24 days of the State Fair, and at 55-feet-tall, will be socially distanced from other fairgoers and fellow Tex Team members," Condoianis explained.

Condoianis said fair officials are constantly in conversations and evaluating the latest guidance and protocols from the national, state and local levels.

"Additionally, we encourage people who are eligible to get vaccinated," Condoianis said.

Vaccines available

State Fair staff are fully vaccinated and vendors are encouraged to be vaccinated.

Dallas County will have a vaccination hub set up behind Big Tex for all 24 days of the Fair. There will be an incentive of $20 in State Fair food and ride coupons to those who are eligible to get the vaccine.

The State Fair said that an "inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place regardless of precautions that may be taken."